Bruins Sign First-Round Draft Pick Fabian Lysell To Entry-Level Contract

It was a big day Monday for the Boston Bruins.
First, head coach Bruce Cassidy was named an assistant coach for Team Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Then, first-round draft pick Fabian Lysell officially signed his first NHL contract.
The deal is a three-year entry-level contract with a yearly cap hit of $925,000.
The 18-year-old forward made the announcement via his Instagram.
“Excited to sign my first NHL contract with @nhlbruins,” Lysell captioned the photo. “Couldn’t be more happy to join such a distinguished organization.”
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney released a statement after the signing became official.
“The Bruins are excited to have signed Fabian to his first NHL contract,” he said, per the team. “Fabian is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with Fabian throughout the development process.”
Lysell brings speed and some slick stick work to the Bruins, and even had his skating form ranked as “nearly perfect” by Elite Prospects.