Bruins Sign First-Round Draft Pick Fabian Lysell To Entry-Level Contract

It was a big day Monday for the Boston Bruins.

First, head coach Bruce Cassidy was named an assistant coach for Team Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Then, first-round draft pick Fabian Lysell officially signed his first NHL contract.

The deal is a three-year entry-level contract with a yearly cap hit of $925,000.

The 18-year-old forward made the announcement via his Instagram.

“Excited to sign my first NHL contract with @nhlbruins,” Lysell captioned the photo. “Couldn’t be more happy to join such a distinguished organization.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney released a statement after the signing became official.