Fantasy Football 2021: 10 Potential Busts To Avoid Drafting

In fantasy football, your first five draft picks or so often will determine whether or not your team is a legitimate playoff contender.

Even one muffed selection over that span can spell problems, leading you to scramble and lean on the waiver wire on a weekly basis. In hopes of avoiding these issues for the most part, here are 10 players we recommend you steer clear from in the early and middle rounds of your draft.

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Few wide receiver-quarterback combinations showcased better chemistry over the past few seasons than Thomas and Drew Brees. But the three-time Pro Bowl selection now has a new starting quarterback in New Orleans, either the unproven dual-threat in Taysom Hill or the oft-erratic Jameis Winston. We’d be surprised if Thomas lights it up this season.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs now shares a backfield with Kenyan Drake, who’s a legitimate threat on both the ground and in the passing game. The 2019 first-rounder is the clear RB1 in Vegas, but we would not be shocked if Drake receives plenty of touches and targets on a weekly basis. Not to mention, the Raiders offensive line is among the weakest in football.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts burst onto the scene late last season and showed promise as a potential fantasy dynamo. But he’s not a particularly sharp passer and the Eagles might be hesitant to utilize their new starting quarterback as a runner. We’re not expecting Hurts to be a dumpster fire, we just believe there are plenty of better signal-caller options out there.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

Fantasy hype for Hockenson should be high this year after he ranked fifth in fantasy tight end points last season. But the Lions downgraded at quarterback over the offseason, shifting from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff. We’re expecting Hockenson’s stats to suffer as a result of the change under center and the implementation of a first-year head coach.

Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants

Golladay, when healthy, established himself as one of the league’s better deep threats in recent seasons. We imagine he’ll post a mild debut season in the Meadowlands, however, as Daniel Jones has plenty of mouths to feed and Saquon Barkley has returned from injury.