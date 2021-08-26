Fantasy Football 2021: 10 Sleeper Picks Poised For Breakout Season

NESN Logo Sign In

So much of the fantasy football season can be decided by the early-round picks — hence the collective groan from anyone in the bottom third of the draft order when it’s announced in your league’s group chat. For that reason, you probably already know who you’ll take when you’re on the clock in the first several rounds.

But don’t focus solely on those first rounds, because depth is what truly can make a difference down the line. And this year, there are plenty of so-called sleeper picks who might fall to the later rounds but could have a major impact for managers looking for a title.

In no particular order, here are 10 players worth a look in the later rounds of the draft:

WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

This one might seem like an obvious pick for any Patriots fans, but Meyers easily could slip down draft boards, especially in leagues backed by varied fandoms.

New England beefed up its receivers room this offseason, with Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne coming to Foxboro — but Meyers has proven himself to be worthy of a role in the unit through his two previous seasons in New England. He had 58 receptions and 722 receiving yards through the final 11 weeks of the regular season (when he saw an increased role due to N’Keal Harry’s injury) and ranked 15th in the National Football League in both categories in that time span.

TE Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

The Bears drafted Kmet 43rd overall last year, but he didn’t necessarily live up to that draft slot as Chicago opted to use veteran Jimmy Graham. The rookie saw more action toward the end of the season, starting five of Chicago’s last six games. He finished with 243 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-44 receiving.

RB Xavier Jones, Los Angeles Rams

The prognosis for Jones’ second year in the league originally looked like a repeat of his rookie year, when he didn’t see any time on offense and played 41 percent of snaps on special teams. But when Cam Akers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, the SMU product immediately moved into the second slot on the Rams’ depth chart behind Darrell Henderson — who saw 783 total yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns as the RB2 last year.