Fantasy Football 2021: Case For, Against Drafting Patriots’ Cam Newton

Cam Newton very well might be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback when Week 1 kicks off.

If that’s the case, should you pick him in your fantasy football draft? Well, maybe.

Newton is a polarizing figure around New England. Some think that after a down 2020 season, Newton is due for a bounce-back, especially after Bill Belichick acquired more weapons this offseason. Others think it’s Mac Jones’ time to shine, and that Newton is, frankly, damaged goods. In that view, 2020 is the reality, not the aberration.

Time will tell who is right. But you have to execute your draft before the season starts, so you don’t have the ability to wait things out.

So, here are the cases for and against drafting Newton.

The Case For Drafting Newton

Even if Newton doesn’t show improvement as a passer, he still is a useful rusher. The Patriots weren’t afraid to let him carry the ball in the red zone, and that salvaged some of his fantasy performances. If Newton is playing, you can bank on him getting opportunities on the ground, and, in turn, the chance to pile up rushing touchdowns. Should you be willing to weather the potentially erratic passing, you should be rewarded with his rushing.

There’s also the fact that things (probably) can’t get worse. If he truly does have improved passing mechanics and better players at his disposal, then the only way for him to go is up. You’re hinging on a few things going right, but that is certainly possible.