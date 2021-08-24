Fantasy Football 2021: Five Patriots You Should Consider Drafting

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots certainly didn’t provide fantasy football managers a rooting interest during an underwhelming 2020 season in which New England lacked efficient quarterback play, offensive weapons all while its previously strong defense was hindered by injuries and COVID-related opt outs.

The 2021 campaign, though, could offer a bit more both to Patriots fans and fantasy owners.

Here are five Patriots players you should consider selecting on draft night:

Jonnu Smith

Smith has the ability to be an elite option at the position as long as fellow tight end Hunter Henry (listed below) doesn’t cap his ceiling, and yes that is a possibility. Still, it wouldn’t be overly surprising to see offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels get Smith involved in a variety of ways (maybe a handoff or two at the goal line?) so his value remains. Not sure we would even be surprised to see Smith lead all New England pass catchers in targets.

Patriots defense

The Patriots defense was a fantasy football juggernaut during the early going of the 2019 season and this 2021 group offers a lot of the same upside. The pass rush group — Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy, etc. — and talented secondary — Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Devin McCourty — could have this team among the league’s best. Playing offenses like the New York Jets (twice), Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars helps when it comes to schedule, too.

Damien Harris

Death, taxes and not trusting Patriots’ running backs in fantasy football, right? We can’t help but think Harris is poised for a breakout year after Bill Belichick noted the fact he is positioned for the lead back role. The Patriots are going to run the ball a lot behind their offensive line all while taking pressure off either quarterback Cam Newton or Mac Jones. That’s some good PPR value for Harris. And if Jones becomes the team’s starter in short order, well Harris’ goal-line ability completely takes over Newton’s usual QB keepers.

Hunter Henry

Admittedly, you probably want to temper your expectations with Henry given the fact Smith could see more targets, but with Newton or Jones behind center, the Patriots are likely to play a lot of 12 personnel… especially at the goal line. Henry will make his money for fantasy owners with his touchdown receptions so while he’s probably in the third or fourth tier at the position, he’s certainly a strong TE2 for any roster.