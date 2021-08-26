Fantasy Football 2021: Five Draft-Worthy Players Who’ve Changed Teams

The NFL is unlike other other professional sports leagues for many reasons. One of them is the difficulty some players experience when changing teams.
Football is so complex — it’s not just plug-and-play.
This can make life difficult for fantasy football owners. Sure, if Aaron Rodgers wound up getting traded during the offseason, you wouldn’t think twice about drafting him as your fantasy quarterback. But he’s Aaron Rodgers.
It’s a tougher call with other players, regardless of position.
With that in mind, we examined five draft-worthy players who changed teams during the offseason.
Matthew Stafford — QB, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford, 33, arrives in Los Angeles after 12 seasons as a good, but rarely great, quarterback with the Detroit Lions. He still has a huge arm, and is among the tougher signal-callers in the league.
Now on a much better team, Stafford’s fantasy stock absolutely is higher now than it was last season. The Rams have a ton of talent on offense, and their offensive line is solid. Stafford should have some huge games.
That said, we’re not sold on him as a no-doubt starter. Target him as your backup quarterback, and expect occasional QB1 production.
Sammy Watkins — WR, Baltimore Ravens
Watkins’s first seven seasons are tough to evaluate. He definitely hasn’t justified being the fourth overall pick in 2014, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad receiver, or anything. When healthy, the 28-year-old remains an explosive option in the passing game.
Due to the plethora of weapons in Kansas City, Watkins often fought for targets during his three seasons with the Chiefs. He should enjoy an uptick in production now that he’s with the Ravens.
Don’t be surprised if Lamar Jackson quickly takes a liking to his new teammate.
Mike Davis — RB, Atlanta Falcons
We’re not saying draft Davis as an RB1, but he should be considered a decent backup with the upside of a mid-tier RB2.
The veteran was rock-solid last season in place of an injured Christian McCaffrey. Davis rushed for 642 yards (3.9 per carry) and six touchdowns. He caught 59 balls for 373 yards and two additional scores.
The 28-year-old enters the season as the top running back in the Falcons backfield. By volume alone, he should prove fantasy-relevant.
Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry — TE, New England Patriots
This is a weird one.
The Patriots spent a lot of money on both Smith and Henry during the offseason. Both are talented players, and both carry question marks.
From a fantasy perspective, the same factors limit the upside for both Smith and Henry: uncertainty at quarterback (who’s going to start?), injury history (both players have been banged up during training camp) and target share. That said, New England didn’t spend all that money for Smith and Henry to block and catch a couple shallow crossers or seam routes every game.
If healthy, both should see plenty of action in the passing game. We think Smith should be drafted higher, as he’s looked better during camp/preseason and Henry still is battling a shoulder injury. Plus, Smith is dynamite after the catch.
Ultimately, both players should be drafted, with Smith as a starter and Henry as a high-end backup.
Sony Michel — RB, Los Angeles Rams
We went over this Wednesday after Michel was traded to the Rams. Click here for a detailed breakdown of his updated fantasy value.
The abridged version: Michel has an opportunity for a fresh start and far more work in Los Angeles than he would’ve gotten in New England. If the 26-year-old can earn a consistent role in the passing game, he could emerge as a decent RB2 in a run-heavy attack.