Fantasy Football 2021: Five Draft-Worthy Players Who’ve Changed Teams

The NFL is unlike other other professional sports leagues for many reasons. One of them is the difficulty some players experience when changing teams.

Football is so complex — it’s not just plug-and-play.

This can make life difficult for fantasy football owners. Sure, if Aaron Rodgers wound up getting traded during the offseason, you wouldn’t think twice about drafting him as your fantasy quarterback. But he’s Aaron Rodgers.

It’s a tougher call with other players, regardless of position.

With that in mind, we examined five draft-worthy players who changed teams during the offseason.

Matthew Stafford — QB, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford, 33, arrives in Los Angeles after 12 seasons as a good, but rarely great, quarterback with the Detroit Lions. He still has a huge arm, and is among the tougher signal-callers in the league.

Now on a much better team, Stafford’s fantasy stock absolutely is higher now than it was last season. The Rams have a ton of talent on offense, and their offensive line is solid. Stafford should have some huge games.