Fantasy Football 2021: Five Tight Ends With Excellent Late-Round Value

Navigating the tight end waters in fantasy football can be tricky.

Travis Kelce is the top option available thanks to his track record of consistency and his status as a go-to target for arguably the NFL’s best quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) in a high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense.

George Kittle and Darren Waller are capable of posting wide receiver-like numbers, as well, albeit with slightly lower floors/ceilings based largely on their situations with the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

As such, those players will be picked early in fantasy football drafts ahead of the 2021 NFL season, with Kelce perhaps coming off the board in Round 1 before many stud running backs. That’s the price one must pay to gain a clear competitive edge at the position.

Beyond the top tier, the TE situation becomes murky. You’re probably better off waiting until the later rounds, instead of using your early- and mid-round draft capital on an assortment of high-upside RBs and WRs.

So, who exactly could you target? Here are five tight ends to consider as late-round value picks in your upcoming fantasy football draft.

1. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert didn’t make good on his breakout potential last season because he got hurt and Philadelphia’s offense was brutal, ultimately necessitating a quarterback change. There’s some risk this season, too, as Jalen Hurts must prove he’s a capable franchise QB, the Eagles’ young receivers are unproven and Zach Ertz still sits ahead of Goedert on the depth chart despite ample trade speculation. But the talent is there, with Goedert producing in spurts whenever given the opportunity. If the Eagles finally move on from Ertz, Goedert will make for a really good fantasy option within an evolving offense.