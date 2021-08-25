It seems each fantasy football manager has their own criteria for drafting a defense.
Some will select a defensive/special teams unit earlier than most come draft day, ensuring they get the group they want before others can do so. Others will let it play out, using their mid- to late-round picks on building depth at the more important positions while settling for whichever defense is available with one of their final picks. Those managers likely anticipate scouring with the waiver wire week after week and picking up a defense based on matchup.
Is there a way to do both? Well, there might be.
Knowing a team’s strength of schedule — ultimately, who that defense will be going up against throughout the season — can make it easier heading into your respective draft.
Here are five defenses you should keep an eye on based on the offenses they are set to play throughout the campaign. It should be noted this is not an exact ranking of the top defenses, but may include a few of them.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The defending champion Buccaneers are arguably the best group entering the 2021 season, but it helps to know that Tampa Bay will face offenses like the Julio Jones-less Atlanta Falcons (twice), quarterback-searching New Orleans Saints (twice), Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and New York Jets. Oh yeah, the Bucs return every single starter from the group that finished seventh in scoring last season.
Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald provides fantasy football managers enough of a reason to draft the Rams, but with LA set to face offenses like the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Giants and Bears, the group should be heavily sought after come draft time. The Rams were the top scoring defense/special teams unit in the 2020 season and with Jalen Ramsey leading the secondary, it’s a group to strongly consider.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have a few tough contests with the Chiefs and their AFC North schedule (Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens). But with the Cincinnati Bengals (twice), Denver Broncos, Lions and Bears also on the slate, T.J. Watt and Co. could be in for another strong season. Pittsburgh, which finished second in scoring last season, also features one of the best defensive backfields in the league.
New England Patriots
Playing in the AFC East has long been said to help the Patriots in their long-term pursuit, but it could be equally beneficial for fantasy owners. New England will face both Dolphins second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa and Jets rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson twice. The Patriots also have non-divisional games against former Jets QB Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers, rookie Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars along with the Texans. Never mind the fact the Patriots return Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and brought in free-agent signee Matthew Judon, who seems to be fitting quite well.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts get to play in a division, much like the Patriots, where their defense can beat up on less talented offenses like the Texans and Jaguars twice per season. While Indianapolis has some tough non-divisional games against the Buccaneers, Bills and Ravens, facing the Jets and even the Raiders should help offset that.