It seems each fantasy football manager has their own criteria for drafting a defense.

Some will select a defensive/special teams unit earlier than most come draft day, ensuring they get the group they want before others can do so. Others will let it play out, using their mid- to late-round picks on building depth at the more important positions while settling for whichever defense is available with one of their final picks. Those managers likely anticipate scouring with the waiver wire week after week and picking up a defense based on matchup.

Is there a way to do both? Well, there might be.

Knowing a team’s strength of schedule — ultimately, who that defense will be going up against throughout the season — can make it easier heading into your respective draft.

Here are five defenses you should keep an eye on based on the offenses they are set to play throughout the campaign. It should be noted this is not an exact ranking of the top defenses, but may include a few of them.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The defending champion Buccaneers are arguably the best group entering the 2021 season, but it helps to know that Tampa Bay will face offenses like the Julio Jones-less Atlanta Falcons (twice), quarterback-searching New Orleans Saints (twice), Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and New York Jets. Oh yeah, the Bucs return every single starter from the group that finished seventh in scoring last season.

Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald provides fantasy football managers enough of a reason to draft the Rams, but with LA set to face offenses like the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Giants and Bears, the group should be heavily sought after come draft time. The Rams were the top scoring defense/special teams unit in the 2020 season and with Jalen Ramsey leading the secondary, it’s a group to strongly consider.