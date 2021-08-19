Fantasy Football Preview: 10 Players To Avoid In PPR Leagues

NESN Logo Sign In

If you are in a PPR fantasy football league, whether for the first time or once again, then you simply cannot draft the same as you would in a standard league.

Players that would be high-round picks will remain as such, but as you fill out the deeper parts of your roster, you have to pay more mind to a player’s target share.

We came up with a list of a few folks who aren’t as beneficial in a PPR league. That’s not to say they are undraftable, but you’ll more likely be looking for a splash performance from them every week instead of a more consistent accumulation of points.

Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants

It doesn’t help that Golladay is coming off a down season with the Detroit Lions, but he’s also about to be WR1 for a Giants team that has its warts on offense. Golladay can be productive, but he’ll have to prove he’s truly elite since he’ll be matched with each team’s top defensive back.

Will Fuller, WR, Miami Dolphins

Fuller always has been a big-play receiver, which has made him a major boom-or-bust guy. Couple that with an unproven quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa and that is a potentially bad combination.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

Cooks generally can be a valuable fantasy contributor, but the Texans’ strength is in the backfield, and with a truly uncertain quarterback situation, he could see a downtick in production.

Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

You’re always taking your life into your own hands drafting a Patriots running back. New England really likes using James White as a pass-catcher, and while Harris figures to be heavily involved in the Patriots offense, it will be largely on the ground.