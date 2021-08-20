NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no more important position in fantasy football than the running back, and an owner who can find value in the mid-to-late rounds sets themselves up for success.

We’ve included 10 players who have the potential to be a gem for any owner taking part in a point-per-reception (PPR) league. You’re not going to find the likes of Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliot or even Aaron Jones on this list. Chances are you know those are the elite of the elite RB1s.

Instead, here’s a look at a handful of others who could be drafted anywhere from the second to final round. Each running back list offers both potential and value based on where they’re drafted.

Check it out:

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor enters his second year in the league and despite the Colts having a deeper-than-most backfield (Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, etc.), should still be viewed as a RB1. Taylor plays behind one of the best offensive lines in football and is coming off a season where he went for 1,500 yards in 15 games. Chances are Taylor is around in the second round.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Ekeler was set to take over the lion’s share of snaps last season (competed with Melvin Gordon prior) but injuries hindered his production. Still, Ekeler is a proven dual-threat back who recorded 1,500-plus yards despite just eight starts in 2019. Look for Ekeler to come off the board by the second round.

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

Carson is looking to rebound after coming up short of a 1,000 yard season in regards to all-purpose yards for the first time in three years. He compiled almost 1,500 yards of offense in 2019 and could get back to that if he stays healthy. Expect Carson to be drafted in the third or fourth rounds.