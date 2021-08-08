Fired-Up Jaylen Brown Wears Gold Medal In Photo With Jayson Tatum

NESN Logo Sign In

For whatever reason, some around the NBA want Celtics fans to believe that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum merely are coworkers, rather than good friends.

And maybe that’s true. But if it is, the two stars certainly do a good job of hiding it.

Brown on Sunday morning posted a photo of himself wearing his teammate’s Olympic gold medal at some night club (we think in Las Vegas). Tatum and Team USA topped France on Saturday to claim gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s Brown’s photo:

Yeah, they look like friends to us.

In other Celtics news, former team president Danny Ainge apparently is in favor of Boston signing Marcus Smart to a lucrative contract extension.