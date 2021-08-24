Fantasy Football 2021: Five NFL Rookies You Should Draft… And Avoid

NESN Logo Sign In

A new NFL season means a group of new faces are eager to make a name for themselves, and one easy way to do that is by putting up big fantasy football numbers.

But from a fantasy owner’s perspective, investing in a rookie can be risky. Professional scouts and general managers get it wrong every year, after all.

Still, avoiding them entirely isn’t wise, as first-year players have emerged as value picks in the fantasy football universe. That’s why it’s all about picking the right ones.

Rookies to draft

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Who better to help Joe Burrow get reacclimatized to playing NFL football than Chase, who Burrow played with at LSU? This young duo is already well-established, and it could benefit the young wideout in his first season.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

After receiver Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans, the Falcons have big shoes to fill offensively. As highly regarded as Pitts is coming out of Florida, there’s (probably) no rookie in the world who can fill that void completely. But going into his first year as the Falcons’ No. 2 pass catcher, Atlanta will certainly try to get as much as they can out of him.

Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

Most years Patriots players should be avoided unless their name was Tom Brady just because that’s the only player you could count on to consistently produce. But after seeing how poised Jones has played in preseason, his accuracy could make him a great option — especially if Cam Newton’s time as the. starter doesn’t last long.

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Alabama product likely will serve as the team’s plug-in option to take on a volume of rushing and receiving touches from the jump. Steelers running backs have a track record of being fantasy machines, and Harris is poised to take the baton.