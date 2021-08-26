Former NBA Executive Casts ‘Bold Prediction’ For 2021-22 Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

To the common NBA observer, nothing the Celtics have done over the course of the offseason suggests Boston is bound for a truly productive season.

Bobby Marks, on the other hand, doesn’t see it that way.

In a recent Instagram video, the NBA executive-turned-analyst gave Brad Stevens props for what he’s been able to accomplish thus far early in his tenure as Celtics president of basketball operations.

“I love what the Celtics did,” Marks said, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “If I was giving grades — and I don’t like doing grades — I would give them an A-.

“They had really no flexibility here. (Kemba) Walker for (Al) Horford, Marcus Smart extension, Josh Richardson extension, Schröder for the tax mid-level [exception], the (Kris) Dunn/ (Bruno) Fernando trade — we’ll see where those guys go — Robert Williams extension, Ime Udoka as their head coach, Brad Stevens has done a really good job.”

But the praise for the C’s didn’t end there. Marks aimed high as he predicted how Boston would fare in the upcoming season.

“I’m going to make a bold prediction right now. I don’t like making predictions,” Marks said. “I’m going to say the Boston Celtics are going to be a top-four team in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Miami, and Boston. Not sure on the order. I’m sorry Sixer fans, I think we’re heading into team turmoil this year, and I’m not putting all my eggs in a Sixers basket. I think people are sleeping on the Celtics, I think they’re under the radar.”