Garrett Richards To Bullpen: Red Sox Remove Pitcher From Rotation

The Red Sox are shaking up their rotation while adding depth to their bullpen.

Boston manager Alex Cora revealed that Garrett Richards will transition from a starter to a reliever, beginning with Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Richards will join fellow ex-starter Martín Pérez in the bullpen.

As for both pitchers’ roles, Cora indicated Richards and Pérez could be used in a variety of ways, including in high-leverage situations.

Cora suggested Sox could use Richards and Pérez in multi-inning, high-leverage situations when the team is narrowly trailing. He thinks that Richards? stuff could tick up in the bullpen, and notes that Pérez has topped out at 96-97 mph in relief — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 11, 2021

Cora also confirmed that Nick Pivetta will start Friday with Chris Sale scheduled to take the mound Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. Thursday’s starter remains unknown, although many believe Tanner Houck will toe the rubber for the Red Sox’s series finale against the Rays.

Richards has endured a trying, up-and-down season. He began his Red Sox career with multiple poor starts but, beginning with a superb start April 27 against the New York Mets, pitched well for about a month and a half.

However, he largely has struggled since the middle of June, and his season ERA currently sits at 5.22.