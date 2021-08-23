Garrett Whitlock Earns Rave Reviews From Red Sox After Clutch Outing

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock showed off the clutch gene in Monday’s 8-4 win in extra innings against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

Whitlock entered the game with one out and runners on second and third after closer Matt Barnes allowed the Rangers to tie the game in the ninth. Whitlock then retired two of the next three batters he faced, not allowing a run, before going the rest of the way in the much-needed win.

His performance was met with plenty of praise from Red Sox teammates.

“What he did out there, it was impressive. Very impressive,” outfielder Alex Verdugo said during a postgame press conference. “Playing behind him, he’s been doing this all year. I don’t think he gets talked about enough from MLB or people like that. He’s having an unbelievable season.

“Definitely could be Rookie of the Year,” Verdugo added of the 25-year-old Whitlock. “He’s dominant, man. It doesn’t matter where you put him. You could put him in the seventh, have him go two-plus innings, get him in the ninth like we did today and have him go into extras and just eat up innings. The way he throws it’s very impressive and, like I said, it’s fun to watch. We’re happy we have that kind of guy on our side.”

Whitlock allowed one run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings. His lone run allowed came on a RBI single with one out in the 10th. The Rangers started the frame with a runner on second base per the league’s rules.

Nathan Eovaldi, who went seven innings in his strong start, was equally as impressed.