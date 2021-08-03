Gisele Bundchen Shares Instagram For Husband Tom Brady’s Birthday

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday marks an important day in the Brady household.

Tom Brady is celebrating his 44th birthday just over a month before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embark on their Super Bowl title defense. As one of the prominent athletes in all of sports, Brady received a slew of messages for his big day. While some — like Julian Edelman — took the humorous approach, others, like Gisele Bundchen, opted for thoughtful posts.

Bundchen took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, sharing a trio of photos accompanied by lyrics from Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Given the outlook on the 2021 Bucs, it wouldn’t be terribly shocking if Brady is celebrating his 45th birthday as an eight-time champion.