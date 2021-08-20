GM Brian O’Halloran Delivers Message To Red Sox Fans Amid Slump

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are in a bit of a slump and are in danger of missing the postseason for the third straight year.

Yes, there still is time to reclaim second place in the American League East from the New York Yankees, and even make a run at the top spot the Tampa Bay Rays currently hold. But right now, the focus of the Red Sox needs to be to win games and get back on track.

They have a prime opportunity to do that when Boston welcomes the lowly Texas Rangers to Fenway Park for a three-game set beginning Friday.

Still, should the Red Sox miss the postseason, it probably won’t sit well with fans. But general manager Brian O’Halloran has a message for the fanbase if that possibility becomes a reality.

“First of all, hope that doesn’t happen. But in the end, it’s on us,” O’Halloran told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show, as transcribed by Boston.com. “It’s on the front office. It’s on the baseball operations. Whatever happens on the field, the results, good or bad — we’ve been given the opportunity to do this job and gotten nothing but support from ownership. We have no excuses.”

The Red Sox desperately need to get back in the win column after getting swept by the Yankees. If not, they could dig themselves into a hole they will not be able to get out of.