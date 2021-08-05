Hall Of Fame Game Betting Trends: Finding An Edge For Cowboys-Steelers

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not the Super Bowl or the regular-season kickoff, but the NFL Hall of Fame Game always holds a special place in the hearts of fans, especially bettors. It represents the return of football, regardless of how meaningless the results are or how unprofessional the effort may seem at times.

Though we might not admit it, most of us are anxiously anticipating Thursday night’s game between Dallas and Pittsburgh, which kicks off the 2021 NFL preseason. We’re especially eager because the entire 2020 preseason slate was wiped out, and most of us are actually going to place a fun wager on the game. Why not make your best effort to win that wager, aided by some historical game information that could tip the scales as to who wins and covers or which way the total winds up?

The 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19, the 2016 game was spiked due to poor field conditions and the 2011 matchup was missed because of a lockout. Keep in mind that these games are played on a neutral field in Canton, Ohio, explaining why most of the favorite lines have been so small. Also, starters typically play no more than one series, resulting in lower totals. If you’re new to betting this game, keep those thoughts at the forefront.

Over the last 21 years, Dallas and Miami have appeared in this game three times each, more than any other team. Pittsburgh will be making its third appearance in that span this season.

Betting trends and observations

— Favorites have won the last four HOF games, going 2-1-1 ATS. They are also 12-3 SU and 9-4-2 ATS since 2002.

— In recent HOF games matching the AFC against the NFC, AFC teams have won the last two outright, but NFC teams are 5-2 SU and 6-1 ATS since 2008.

— The team that has led at halftime has won six of the last seven. Only once since 2008 has a team come from behind at halftime to win.