There’s no use pretending not to be excited about the return of Chris Sale.

Two hype videos the Boston Red Sox released Saturday are building excitement over the pitcher’s long-awaited return from injury. Sale will start for the Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles in his first appearance for Boston since 2019.

Needless to say, the team is as pumped about Sale’s return as anyone possibly can be, aside from maybe the ace himself.

Sale underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020, missing the entirety of last season and all of the 2021 campaign to date. However, he now returns for the stretch run with hopes of pitching at a high level in meaningful games. The Red Sox aren’t expecting Sale to carry the team right away. Instead, they’ll ease him back into peak form so that he can be a dominant pitcher for years to come.

Be sure to watch Sale’s return to action live on NESN. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.