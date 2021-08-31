Here Is Patriots’ Initial 53-Man Roster With Cutdown Day Complete

The New England Patriots’ 53-man roster has been finalized.
Though additional roster moves are expected in the coming days — re-signing quarterback Brian Hoyer after moving another player to short-term injured reserve seems likely, for instance — here’s a look at the Patriots’ initial 53:
QB Mac Jones
RB Damien Harris
RB James White
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
RB J.J. Taylor
RB Brandon Bolden
FB Jakob Johnson
WR Jakobi Meyers
WR Nelson Agholor
WR Kendrick Bourne
WR N’Keal Harry
WR Gunner Olszewski
TE Hunter Henry
TE Jonnu Smith
TE Devin Asiasi
OT Isaiah Wynn
OT Trent Brown
G Shaq Mason
OL Mike Onwenu
C David Andrews
OL Ted Karras
OL Justin Herron
OL Yodny Cajuste
OL Yasir Durant
DT Davon Godchaux
DT Lawrence Guy
DT Christian Barmore
DT Carl Davis
DE Deatrich Wise
DL Henry Anderson
LB Dont’a Hightower
LB Kyle Van Noy
OLB Matt Judon
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
LB Josh Uche
OLB Chase Winovich
OLB Ronnie Perkins
LB Harvey Langi
LB Brandon King
CB J.C. Jackson
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Jalen Mills
CB Joejuan Williams
CB Shaun Wade
CB Justin Bethel
S Devin McCourty
S Kyle Dugger
S Adrian Phillips
S Cody Davis
K Quinn Nordin
P Jake Bailey
LS Joe Cardona
ST Matthew Slater
The Patriots removed the following players from their roster:
Released: QB Cam Newton, QB Brian Hoyer, K Nick Folk, S Adrian Colbert, CB Dee Virgin, DT Akeem Spence, OL Alex Redmond, OL James Ferentz, TE Matt LaCosse, DT Montravius Adams
Waived: OLB Tashawn Bower, DB Myles Bryant, OT Korey Cunningham, CB Michael Jackson, DT Bill Murray, WR Tre Nixon, DB D’Angelo Ross, OL Will Sherman, DT Nick Thurman (waived/injured), WR Kristian Wilkerson, WR Isaiah Zuber
Physically unable to perform list: QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Terez Hall, DT Byron Cowart
Non-football injury list: S Joshuah Bledsoe, LB Cameron McGrone
Injured reserve: LB Anfernee Jennings