Here Is Patriots’ Initial 53-Man Roster With Cutdown Day Complete

The New England Patriots’ 53-man roster has been finalized.

Though additional roster moves are expected in the coming days — re-signing quarterback Brian Hoyer after moving another player to short-term injured reserve seems likely, for instance — here’s a look at the Patriots’ initial 53:

QB Mac Jones

RB Damien Harris

RB James White

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

RB J.J. Taylor

RB Brandon Bolden

FB Jakob Johnson

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Nelson Agholor

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Gunner Olszewski

TE Hunter Henry

TE Jonnu Smith

TE Devin Asiasi