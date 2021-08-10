NESN Logo Sign In

Spoiler alert: New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown is absolutely massive.

The 6-foot-8, 380-pound mountain of a man has been seen towering over fellow offensive linemen like David Andrews, former Patriot Joe Thuney and others in the past. Andrews has even joked previously he “can not believe” how big of a human Brown is.

How he stacked up against a microphone following Tuesday’s training camp practice, though, was just the latest example.

Check it out:

This mic is far too short for Trent Brown. pic.twitter.com/DHa5hKGbwg — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 10, 2021

When the microphone is set up for 5-foot-6 running back J.J. Taylor but 6-foot-8 offensive tackle Trent Brown shows up instead. pic.twitter.com/lGydd1IAyf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 10, 2021

If the microphone was set up there for 5-foot-6 running back J.J. Taylor, as noted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, well, we all were granted quite a treat.