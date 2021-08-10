Spoiler alert: New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown is absolutely massive.
The 6-foot-8, 380-pound mountain of a man has been seen towering over fellow offensive linemen like David Andrews, former Patriot Joe Thuney and others in the past. Andrews has even joked previously he “can not believe” how big of a human Brown is.
How he stacked up against a microphone following Tuesday’s training camp practice, though, was just the latest example.
Check it out:
If the microphone was set up there for 5-foot-6 running back J.J. Taylor, as noted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, well, we all were granted quite a treat.
Oh yeah, and that’s going to look pretty, pretty good at right tackle for whoever wins the Patriots quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones.