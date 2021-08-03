NESN Logo Sign In

As if the Boston Celtics sitting on their hands since the free agency period started Monday wasn’t enough of an indication, it seems we’ve been provided a bit of information to rationalize what the organization’s lack of signings.

“Celtics priority, according to a league source, is to retain a ‘salary structure’ that makes it possible to sign a ‘major’ player when he comes available, most likely next summer,” The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy tweeted Tuesday, right around the same time point guard Patty Mills signed a two-year deal for pennies.

“Good chance they don’t use the $5.7 (million) taxpayers mid-level this time around,” Murphy added.

What’s it all mean?

Well, the Celtics essentially are punting on this free agency class in order to have their finances in line to make a play for someone — Bradley Beal comes to mind — next offseason. NESN.com wrote how it seemed to be what the Celtics were doing Monday night after Evan Fournier signed with the New York Knicks, Lonzo Ball agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and even inexpensive option T.J. McConnell returned to the Indiana Pacers.

NBA reporter Keith Smith shared Tuesday how the Celtics had anywhere from $5.9 million to $9.5 million to spend. It doesn’t seem as though the C’s will do much of anything, however, instead heading into next season with a roster that’s worse than the one who was forced to compete in the play-in round.