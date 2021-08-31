Here’s Telltale Sign Patriots Fans Already Approve Of Mac Jones As Starter

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans didn’t wait long to open up their wallets in approval with the team’s latest notable personnel move.

The Patriots on Tuesday cut Cam Newton, meaning rookie Mac Jones has won the starting quarterback job. Newton was a good soldier for the Patriots, but ultimately Jones just played too well in camp.

Shortly after news came down, Jones jerseys apparently went flying off the shelves at the team pro shop outside Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones? jerseys at Patriots Pro Shop are sold out. Already. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2021

Sounds like folks approve of the move.

Regardless of whether Newton won the job to start this season, Jones was obviously the quarterback of the future. Turns out, the future is now.