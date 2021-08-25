How Brad Stevens Feels About Celtics’ Roster After Busy Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has had a busy few months on the job.

The Celtics have extended a few of their own players, traded the team’s veteran point guard all while complementing its core of young players with one impactful signing. Stevens seems to like where the team stands as the Celtics gear up for the 2021 campaign.

“We want to be good,” Stevens told WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni and Fauria in an interview during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon on Tuesday. “How good will depend on how well we play together, how we accentuate each other’s strengths, how we find a way to play the game in a way that everybody that knows something about basketball or doesn’t know something about basketball says, ‘That’s pretty special, that’s pretty unique.’ That’s the way we want to look. That’s Celtics basketball. That’s what we?re shooting for.

“As you look across the league, I feel really good about where we are now,” Stevens added. “I think we can be a good basketball team but I think we can also continue to build and hopefully get what we all want.”

Among the big moves made by Stevens this offseason were the extensions for Marcus Smart and a four-year extension for Robert Williams — two players the team drafted and developed.

“When were fortunate to have guys that we can draft, grow and watch them enhance themselves on and off the court, and then extend them, that’s a pretty special feeling,” Stevens said.

The Celtics traded the Dallas Mavericks for Josh Richardson and have since extended him, as well. Additional moves have come with the home-run signing of point guard Dennis Schroder along with trades which landed Al Horford and Kris Dunn in Boston.