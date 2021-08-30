How Cam Newton, Mac Jones Performed In Patriots’ Preseason Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ quarterback competition reached its climax Sunday night, with Cam Newton and Mac Jones making their final cases for QB1 consideration against the New York Giants.

Here’s a look at how both signal-callers fared in New England’s preseason finale:

CAM NEWTON

Two series

2 of 5, 10 yards, one interception, 8.3 passer rating

The COVID protocol “misunderstanding” that sidelined Newton for three practices this week didn’t cost him his starting job. The veteran got the nod behind center for the third time in as many preseason games, leading the Patriots’ first-team offense for the opening two drives.

It was not a particularly memorable performance from Newton. He completed just two passes: a 6-yarder to Jakobi Meyers that moved the chains on second-and-6 and a 4-yarder to Nelson Agholor, also on second-and-6.

Newton’s first drive stalled when a Giants blitz forced him to throw quickly to Meyers, who didn’t turn his head in time, and a third-down sideline pass to a well-covered Agholor fell incomplete, as well. The Patriots settled for a 41-yard Nick Folk field goal.

The second Newton series started on New England’s own 3-yard line. Facing third-and-7 from the 6 after a Trent Brown false start, Newton tried to hit Meyers deep down the seam but had his pass intercepted by linebacker Blake Martinez.

Martinez, who had some issues in coverage during joint practices, made a highlight-reel play to rip the ball away from a leaping Meyers. It was more a great effort by Martinez than an error by Newton or Meyers, but replays revealed the QB had Kendrick Bourne streaking wide open down the left sideline.