How Can Sony Michel Help Rams? Head Coach Sean McVay Explains

An opportunity to improve their running back situation presented itself to the LA Rams, and they took advantage of it.

With Sony Michel fairly clearly on the outs in New England, Los Angeles on Wednesday traded for the 2018 first-round pick. Michel has a chance to provide a boost to a Rams running backs group that will be without Cam Akers for the entire 2021 season.

Sean McVay currently is unsure of what role Michel will have with LA, but the Rams head coach believes the fourth-year pro will be able to help the team one way or another.

“Experience, playing in the big-time games,” McVay told reporters Thursday, per Yahoo Sports. “I think he’s a nice complement to what we already have in terms of when you look at the confidence that we have in Darrell Henderson and what he’s been able to do when he’s been available for us. Then, like I said, I’ve been really pleased with what Jake Funk’s done over the last really couple weeks. Really showing great maturity for a rookie player, did some really good things out here today. So, I think Sony definitely helps solidify just the foundation of that room, but what his role is, is to be determined. He’s got a track record … and a résumé that speaks for itself.”

Michel doesn’t have a ton of time to get himself up to speed in LA. The Rams are set to open their regular season in a little over two weeks.