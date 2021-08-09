NESN Logo Sign In

While fans of the National Football League probably weren’t too disappointed to see the elimination of the fourth preseason game, those evaluating rosters and competing for a roster spot may not have been as cheery.

After all, it gives those evaluating one less film to watch and those competing one less chance to show what they have to offer — despite the fact the fourth preseason game usually wasn’t a great product for fans and featured mostly roster long shots.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick weighed in on what the one less game means for New England, specifically.

“Well, we’ll just take it week by week here,” Belichick said prior to Monday’s practice, the 11th of training camp. “Not sure where we’ll be next week. But we’ll see where we are this week, we have a pretty good idea, see what happens between now and Thursday but we’ll do what’s best for this game and then kind of go from there.

“The scrimmages kind of add into it, there’s joint practice days,” Belichick added. “They count for something. Not sure exactly what, but they count for something.”

In addition to their three preseason games, the first of which will be held Thursday at Gillette Stadium against the Washington Football Team, the Patriots will hold a pair of joint practices.

New England will square off in joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants prior to their preseason games on Aug. 19 and Aug. 29, respectively.