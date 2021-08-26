How Kyle Schwarber Feels About His Nearing Opportunity At First Base

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed how his hope is to have Kyle Schwarber make his debut at first base in the very near future — as in Thursday.

Schwarber, who was acquired ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, primarily has been Boston’s designated hitter, but has been making strides at first and could complete the transition soon. Schwarber would fill the role at first base with Bobby Dalbec continuing to struggle.

Schwarber explained how he is ready for whatever the team needs him to do.

“I’m excited. I’m ready for the challenge,” Schwarber said Wednesday after Boston fell 9-6 to the Minnesota Twins in extra innings. “I feel like the work that we’ve been putting in has been pretty good. What happens, happens and whenever I get in there I’m going to give it everything I got. I want to make the play for that guy on the mound, and the team, and just go from there and see what happens.”

Schwarber has not played first base in his major league career as he played the majority of his innings in left field. With Boston already having depth in the outfield, the hope is Schwarber will play well at first and give the Red Sox another big bat in the lineup.

Schwarber has depicted his ability at the plate with his first three-hit game and first home run as a member of the Red Sox coming Wednesday against the Twins.