How Mac Jones, Cam Newton Performed In Patriots’ Preseason Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ quarterback competition passed an important milestone Thursday night, with Cam Newton and Mac Jones both getting a chance to showcase their talents in New England’s preseason opener.

Newton played the first two series of the Patriots’ exhibition matchup with the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium before giving way to Jones, who played into the fourth quarter.

Here’s a quick snapshot of each QB’s performance:

CAM NEWTON

Final stats: 4-for-7, 49 yards, one sack

Newton’s first drive was a three-and-out: an inside handoff to Damien Harris for 2 yards, an incompletion to tight end Jonnu Smith in the flat and a third-down sack. The incompletion was out of Smith’s reach. Newton had no chance on the sack, as star edge rusher Chase Young quickly overwhelmed left tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The second possession for Newton was longer and more productive, featuring completions of 11 (diving contested catch by Jakobi Meyers over the middle), 16 (catch-and-run by Smith on a crosser) and 17 yards (middle screen to James White). But after Smith was flagged for holding, wiping out a Harris carry to the 1-yard line, the drive died. Newton’s next throw was a checkdown to White that picked up 5 yards, and his final one was an off-the-mark screen pass that appeared to hit off White’s hands.

Newton played a total of 12 snaps, including penalties. Both of his drives came with New England’s first-team offense and against Washington’s starting defense.