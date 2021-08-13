How Matt Judon Showed Off Patriots Potential One In Three-Play Span

That’s the type of versatility and playmaking the Patriots will expect from their big-money edge rusher this season.

“I’m glad we have him,” head coach Bill Belichick said after Thursday’s 22-13 win at Gillette Stadium. “He’s got a lot of skill in the running game, in the passing game. He’s a very instinctive player. He seems to figure things out pretty quickly and has fit in well with the group.”

Judon was the priciest of New England’s myriad offseason additions, signing for four years and $54.5 million with $32 million guaranteed. A two-time Pro Bowler for the Baltimore Ravens, he’s looked the part thus far, impressing in training camp and quickly establishing himself as a key cog in New England’s front seven.

“Honestly, he has speed and power,” fellow Patriots edge rusher Tashawn Bower said Thursday night. “He’s someone that’s able to run around the edge and someone who can go up and just bull-rush you, as well. And he’s been around a little bit, so he has so much knowledge to give and me and a lot of other guys are just under his wing trying to take everything in, learn as much as we can from him.

“So, he brings a lot to the table.”

That he does. Judon’s arrival, coupled with the returns of linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower and a slew of additions along the D-line, should do wonders for a Patriots defense that regressed into mediocrity last season.

Though he had just a 12-snap sample size, Judon was Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded Patriots defender against Washington, earning a mark of 92.7 over his two possessions of playing time. The 28-year-old was evaluated for an apparent knee injury during his second series but returned three plays later.

“He has a great work ethic,” Belichick said. “Shows up to work every day. Competes hard. I think that’s a good thing for all of us to build off of and try to emulate the attitude and the toughness and the effort that he comes in with on a consistent basis, whether it be game day like we saw (Thursday) night, meetings, practices, walkthroughs, whatever it is.