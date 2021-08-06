How Patrice Bergeron, Bruins Are Approaching His Pending Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron is still deciding on his path beyond this season, and the Boston Bruins are willing to let him take as long as he needs.

The B’s captain is entering the final year of his contract. Boston is in something of a transition period, with David Krejci returning to the Czech Republic, Zdeno Chara signing with the Washington Capitals last season and Tuukka Rask’s future uncertain.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Friday addressed Bergeron’s pending free agency.

“Patrice and Kent Hughes, his representative, and I have had discussions about where Patrice is at,” Sweeney said over Zoom. “We’ll keep those private as we do with all the others and let him decide what path he wants to take. Obviously, it’s completely open door for how long Patrice wants to play the game for us, and we’ll leave it at that.”

Bergeron just turned 36 and has played 1,143 regular-season NHL games.