How Red Sox Defense, Position Changes Correlate To Second-Half Slump

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox look like a different team compared to the way they played in the first half of the season.

That was as apparent as it’s been all season after Saturday night’s 10-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, which manager Alex Cora called embarrassing and unacceptable. The offense was an issue, as was pitching, but more glaring was the Red Sox’s fielding with five errors and two unearned runs.

The defensive effort against the lowly Rangers offense brought a subliminal dilemma to surface, correlating with tweaks and trials to player positions.

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe on Sunday wrote about some factors that have played into the Red Sox’s 15-19 record since the All-Star break, and how the void at first base has caused other defensive dominos to fall.

Kiké Hernández served as Boston’s center fielder through most of the regular season. As he’s been used in the infield since the promotion of Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester, the infield has suffered. Not to mention, utility infielder Christian Arroyo has made three unlucky trips to the 10-day injured list, further messing up Boston’s mojo.

As Speier noted:

Across multiple publicly available metrics (Defensive Runs Saved, UZR, Outs Above Average), Hernández was an elite center fielder in the first half. His primary replacement in center since the All-Star break, Jarren Duran, has graded as average (OAA) to below average (DRS, UZR).