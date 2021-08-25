How Sony Michel Trade To Rams Was Received By Patriots Teammates

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sony Michel’s New England Patriots tenure officially came to an end Wednesday.
Ahead of their first joint practice with the New York Giants, the Patriots traded Michel to the running back-needy Los Angeles Rams for a bundle of late-round draft picks.
It’s a fresh start for the 2018 first-round draft pick, whose days in New England were numbered after the Patriots declined his fifth-year option this past spring.
After practice, veteran pass-catching back James White said it was “definitely tough” to see Michel go.
“That’s my guy,” White said. “Being with him since his rookie year, kind of helping him become the player he is today, and he’s gotten better and better each year. It’s tough to see him go, for sure. He’s a hard worker, tough guy. Definitely puts the team first. Definitely going to miss him, but best of luck to him.”
White said the 26-year-old Michel was “like a little brother” to him. The two shared a position room for the last four seasons.
“He’s from where I am from, so us Florida guys, we kind of gravitate toward each other,” White said. “I just tried to take him under my wing a little bit and tried to help him be the best player and man on and off the field that he could be. It’s tough to see him go, for sure, but I am sure he will do great out there.”
Center David Andrews has known Michel since their time together at the University of Georgia.
“I was fortunate enough to be a teammate of him in college,” said Andrews, who’s been with the Patriots since 2015. ” … I knew what kind of person he was, obviously was super-excited when we drafted him, got to be his teammate another three years, or 3 1/2, or four, whatever. Sony’s a great player, man. I’m super happy for him. It’s just part of this business.”
Fullback Jakob Johnson shared a similar tribute to Michel.
“I’ve known Sony since we played against each other in the SEC,” said Johnson, a Tennessee product. “Sony is a great teammate. … Sony is always bringing energy, and always has a smile on his face. He makes me look good when he runs the ball, so he’s just a hard worker and overall good guy.”
Plagued by injuries throughout his Patriots tenure, Michel played some of the best football of his pro career over the last 12 months. He averaged a personal-best 5.7 yards per carry during his injury-shortened 2020 campaign and was in the midst of what position coach Ivan Fears called an “awful good” preseason, during which he was a full participant in every training camp practice and showed improvement in the passing game.
The Patriots, though, were deep at running back, with rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year pro J.J. Taylor complementing White, lead back Damien Harris and special teamer Brandon Bolden. Harris, Stevenson and Taylor all have at least two years remaining on their Patriots contracts. Keeping all five, plus Michel, on the 53-man roster simply was not feasible.
The highlight of Michel’s time with the Patriots came during his rookie postseason. As a leader of the 2018 Pats’ new power-rushing attack, he scored six touchdowns across three playoff games, including the game-winner in Super Bowl LIII against his new employer, the Rams.
With Michel gone, a total of 18 players who were on New England’s roster for Super Bowl LIII remain with the franchise (including those, like Trent Brown and Kyle Van Noy, who have left and returned):
Trent Brown
David Andrews
Shaq Mason
Deatrich Wise
Lawrence Guy
Kyle Van Noy
Dont?a Hightower
Stephon Gilmore
Jonathan Jones
Devin McCourty
Matthew Slater
J.C. Jackson
James White
Brandon King
Joe Cardona
Ted Karras
Brian Hoyer
James Ferentz
In LA, Michel joins a backfield that features Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones and Jake Funk. Leading Rams rusher Cam Akers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury before training camp.