How Sony Michel Trade To Rams Was Received By Patriots Teammates

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sony Michel’s New England Patriots tenure officially came to an end Wednesday.

Ahead of their first joint practice with the New York Giants, the Patriots traded Michel to the running back-needy Los Angeles Rams for a bundle of late-round draft picks.

It’s a fresh start for the 2018 first-round draft pick, whose days in New England were numbered after the Patriots declined his fifth-year option this past spring.

After practice, veteran pass-catching back James White said it was “definitely tough” to see Michel go.

“That’s my guy,” White said. “Being with him since his rookie year, kind of helping him become the player he is today, and he’s gotten better and better each year. It’s tough to see him go, for sure. He’s a hard worker, tough guy. Definitely puts the team first. Definitely going to miss him, but best of luck to him.”

White said the 26-year-old Michel was “like a little brother” to him. The two shared a position room for the last four seasons.

“He’s from where I am from, so us Florida guys, we kind of gravitate toward each other,” White said. “I just tried to take him under my wing a little bit and tried to help him be the best player and man on and off the field that he could be. It’s tough to see him go, for sure, but I am sure he will do great out there.”