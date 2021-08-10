Hunter Henry Injury Puts Spotlight On These Two Patriots Tight Ends

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ passing game is expected to run through their two big-money tight ends this season.

So, what happens when one of those tight ends is unavailable?

That’s the question currently facing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as Hunter Henry recovers from a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday’s training camp practice. Henry’s timetable for return is unclear, but he did not practice Monday and could miss time during the preseason, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

(UPDATE: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Henry will miss “a couple of weeks” but that his injury is “not serious.”)

Fellow free agent signee Jonnu Smith will be New England’s unquestioned TE1 until Henry returns. But there now will be plenty of available reps for 2020 third-round draft pick Devin Asiasi and veteran Matt LaCosse, who were shoved toward the outskirts of the roster by Henry and Smith’s trumpeted offseason arrival.

Asiasi has endured a difficult NFL career to date. He had more missed games (seven) than total receptions (two) as a rookie, sitting out nearly half the season due to injuries and personal tragedy. Then, after a promising showing during spring practice, he tested positive for COVID-19 days before training camp despite having been vaccinated.

The diagnosis kept Asiasi — who called his post-vax positive test “crazy” — away from the facility for more than a week and sidelined him for the first nine camp practices. The UCLA product has participated in the last two practices but admitted he’s not yet back to full speed.