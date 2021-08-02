Watch Hunter Renfroe Hit Solo Home Run To Cut Rays’ Lead In Half

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays were engaged in a pitchers’ duel to start things off in the series finale Sunday night. And after the Rays broke through on Brandon Lowe’s two-run homer in the bottom of the third, Hunter Renfroe got Boston right back in it.

Renfroe launched a 427-foot home run off of Shane McClanahan to get the Red Sox on the board, making it a 2-1 ballgame in the top of the fourth inning.

Renfroe ?? dead center ? pic.twitter.com/GJypqvOCzh — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 2, 2021

It seems like Renfroe isn’t quite ready to let the Rays take off with first place in the American League East, as would be the case if the Red Sox lose again Sunday.