NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe really can do it all.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder flashed the leather Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles when he robbed the visiting team of a home run.

With Baltimore down 5-1 in the top of the fourth, DJ Stewart lifted the ball that looked destined for the bullpen. But Renfroe tracked the ball perfectly and made the catch for the first out of the inning.

Check it out:

Nick Pivetta then ended the frame with back-to-back strikeouts to keep the Red Sox’s lead in tact.