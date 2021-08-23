Is Mac Jones Ready To Start For Patriots? Rookie QB Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones has spent the spring and summer locked in a quarterback competition with veteran teammate Cam Newton. We’ll soon find out which of those QBs will start in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Does Jones believe he’s ready for that responsibility? The first-round draft pick offered a diplomatic response when asked that question during a Monday interview with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria.”

“I think that’s more of a future thing,” Jones said. “Today, I’m trying to just learn the plays that I messed up at practice. That’s really my focus. Fix those and then move on to the next day. I think I’m starting to get a good grasp of it. I’m just here to be a good teammate and help the quarterback room.

“When I’m in there, I need to execute the plays and I can continue to get better at that — and I will. So it’s just a learning experience, and I’m ready to play any role that I need to play.”

Jones was not asked about the COVID-19 testing “misunderstanding” that will sideline Newton until Thursday, giving the rookie three straight days of uninterrupted first-team practice reps. But he did say Newton and third-stringer Brian Hoyer both have been “great” mentors for him.

“Obviously, Cam has been in the NFL for a long time,” Jones said on WEEI. “He’s done a great job mentoring me and helping me and just providing that leadership aspect in meetings or even in personal time. He’s been awesome.”

With Newton out, Jones turned in an uneven performance in Monday’s practice, going 17-for-31 in 11-on-11 drills. Hoyer went 4-for-10 with the scout team.