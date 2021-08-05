Comerica Park Has Been Awfully Kind To J.D. Martinez Throughout Career

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez most certainly likes playing in Detroit.

The Red Sox slugger entered Boston’s Thursday afternoon rubber match with the Detroit Tigers sporting an impressive .317 batting average at Comerica Park in 241 games played.

Martinez also has 59 career home runs in Detroit to go along with 166 RBIs and 56 doubles. He spent parts of four seasons as a member of the Tigers from 2014-17 while earning an American League All-Star Team appearance in 2015.

