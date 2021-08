NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran had just taken a strike, so the Boston Red Sox rookie wasn’t really paying attention to where the ball was headed next during his first at-bat against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. So you can imagine his surprise when the ball found the front of his helmet on its way back to the mound.

Indians catcher Austin Hedges made quite the errant throw back to pitcher Cal Quantrill.

Fortunately, Duran wasn’t hurt — and unfortunately, he struck out on the next pitch.