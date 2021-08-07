Jayson Tatum Gives Himself New Nickname After Team USA Wins Gold

Jayson Tatum is an Olympic gold medalist.
So, move over “Taco Jay.”
The Boston Celtics/Team USA star has gone by the “Taco Jay” moniker for a few years now because of his enjoyment for, well, tacos. But he was a big contributor to a Team USA squad that ultimately knocked off France in the gold medal basketball game at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
During his celebration, Tatum fired off a tweet giving himself a new nickname.
That one might actually stick.
Kevin Durant carried Team USA, but Tatum also was among the most impactful players on the roster. He’s probably got a few more Olympics left in him, so we’ll have to see how the nickname changes in the event he starts racking up more golds.