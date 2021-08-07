Jayson Tatum Gives Himself New Nickname After Team USA Wins Gold

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum is an Olympic gold medalist.

So, move over “Taco Jay.”

The Boston Celtics/Team USA star has gone by the “Taco Jay” moniker for a few years now because of his enjoyment for, well, tacos. But he was a big contributor to a Team USA squad that ultimately knocked off France in the gold medal basketball game at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

During his celebration, Tatum fired off a tweet giving himself a new nickname.

St. Louis to Tokyo? whole lot to smile about! ?Gold Medal Jay? when you see me please!? pic.twitter.com/3LQPsURqsv — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 7, 2021

That one might actually stick.

Kevin Durant carried Team USA, but Tatum also was among the most impactful players on the roster. He’s probably got a few more Olympics left in him, so we’ll have to see how the nickname changes in the event he starts racking up more golds.