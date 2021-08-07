Jayson Tatum Gives Himself New Nickname After Team USA Wins Gold

Move over, Taco Jay

by

Jayson Tatum is an Olympic gold medalist.

So, move over “Taco Jay.”

The Boston Celtics/Team USA star has gone by the “Taco Jay” moniker for a few years now because of his enjoyment for, well, tacos. But he was a big contributor to a Team USA squad that ultimately knocked off France in the gold medal basketball game at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

During his celebration, Tatum fired off a tweet giving himself a new nickname.

That one might actually stick.

Kevin Durant carried Team USA, but Tatum also was among the most impactful players on the roster. He’s probably got a few more Olympics left in him, so we’ll have to see how the nickname changes in the event he starts racking up more golds.

