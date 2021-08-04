NESN Logo Sign In

One young fan had an interesting strategy while he was trying to snag a souvenir baseball before Wednesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers: he wore a New York Yankees jersey. And J.D. Martinez wasn’t having it.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo said the “young kid” was wearing an Alex Rodriguez jersey and asking Red Sox players for balls, and he played off his outfit by claiming he liked both teams. Martinez had a blunt response to his efforts and told him “that’s illegal.”

In an extremely bold move, a young kid behind the Red Sox dugout wearing a Yankees A-Rod jersey is begging Sox players for baseballs. He is telling them he?s trying to make peace.



?I like both teams!? he said.

?That?s illegal,? said JD Martinez — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 4, 2021

That might not hold up in a court of law, but we like where Martinez’s head is at.