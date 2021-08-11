Jenny Taft Rips Skip Bayless In Heated Exchange About Mike McCarthy

Things got rather tense between Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless on Wednesday morning.
During “First Things First,” Bayless apparently made a comment about the appearance of Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy that didn’t sit well with Taft. The two then got into a heated exchange, which mostly featured Bayless being dismissive of Taft and her opposition to his comment about McCarthy.
(You can click here to watch video of the incident.)
And here’s a transcript:
(Note: In most instances, Bayless and Taft were talking over one another.)
Taft: “Criticizing McCarthy’s appearance? I don’t know if that is a fair shot for Mike McCarthy. I’m gonna leave it at that.”
Bayless: “Thanks, Jenny, I appreciate that.”
Taft: “I don’t think it is a fair shot.”
Bayless: “Well, I don’t think that’s a fair shot, in my opinion.”
Taft: “Is everyone who’s a good coach as fit as you, Skip?”
Bayless: “Mmm. Mmm.”
Taft: “I don’t think that’s a fair shot whatsoever.”
Bayless: “I said it was a personal preference and I wouldn’t want him to be my head coach.”
Taft: “I’ve actually had plenty of coaches that have not hat the perfect, ideal physique, including my college coach. So, I don’t think that’s a fair shot.”
Bayless: “Mmm, OK. Next.”
Taft: “And I’m allowed to have an opinion, Skip. I’m allowed to say whatever I want to say on this show, as you do, too.”
Bayless: “Mmm. OK. Mmm.”
Shannon Sharpe: “C’mon, guys. We’re a team.”
Bayless: “Uhh, no. no.”
Taft, after teasing Chris Broussard as a post-commercial guest: “And maybe I have more to say –next.”
Make of that what you will.
By the way, this isn’t the first time that Bayless and Taft have produced an awkward on-air moment. However, it’s by far the most hostile the two have appeared toward one another.
Will there be any fallout? Will the incident be addressed during Thursday’s episode? We’ll find out soon enough.