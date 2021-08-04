Jerod Mayo Has Head Coaching Aspirations As He Continues Growing With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Jerod Mayo’s NFL coaching career is in its relative infancy, but he already has a long-term goal in mind.

The long-time Patriots linebacker took over as the inside linebackers coach for New England back in 2019. Being a good player doesn’t necessarily translate to being a good coach, but by all accounts Mayo is fitting into his role well.

And as he enters Year 3 — or, as he thinks of it, Year 2 — he’s still employing the mantra of just continuing to get better.

“Personally speaking, I think I’m better as a coach,” Mayo said Wednesday over Zoom. “And this question may be better for some of the players who saw me in my first year coaching to now. I just try to break it down to the nuts and bolts about it. I always say players win games and coaches lose games, and it’s our responsibility as coaches to really simplify the concepts so everyone in the room can understand. And I will say this, the one thing about experience is that you know what to expect.

“Now, last year was just an anomaly as far as like what to expect every single week, which you guys have gone through that as well. Every single week it was like something else. And so this year is kinda like my first year, so I’m trying to take that second year leap this year, being around the guys on a daily basis.

Mayo only is 35, so he’s got a lot of coaching left in front of him if this is the career path he decides he wants to take.

And while staying in the moment obviously is key, it’s hard not to look at the increasing number of young coaches in the NFL getting head coaching gigs and think that at some point, perhaps in the not-too-distant future, Mayo could be one of them.