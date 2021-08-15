Jonnu Smith Leaves Latest Patriots Training Camp Practice With Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots lost of their high-priced tight ends to injury last Sunday.

One week later, they lost another.

Marquee free agent addition Jonnu Smith suffered an apparent ankle injury early in Sunday’s training camp practice after getting tangled with safety Devin McCourty during a non-competitive 1-on-1 drill.

Smith limped to the sideline, where he was examined by Patriots head trainer Jim Whalen and other members of the training staff. The trainers, who removed Smith’s left shoe, then walked him into the medical shed behind the practice field.

Roughly 10 minutes later, Smith left the practice area and headed toward the locker room.

Smith played 12 offensive snaps in Thursday’s preseason-opening 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team, finishing with one catch on two targets for 16 yards. He also was flagged for holding.

Smith’s injury came shortly after fellow tight end Hunter Henry made his return to practice. Henry missed all of this past week — including Thursday’s game — with a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday.