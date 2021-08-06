Josh Allen Contract: Reported Details Of Bills QB’s New Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, the team announced Friday.

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the deal is worth up to $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed.

Josh Allen?s new deal now will average $43 million a year.



QBs next up for new deals – Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield – have to be quite happy. https://t.co/k3cU3H3e9C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

ESPN Stats & Info notes the $150 million is the most guaranteed money in a single contract in NFL history, surpassing the $141.5 million in guaranteed money that Patrick Mahomes received as part of the 10-year, $503 million contract extension he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in July 2020.

Allen, 25, earned his long-term contract with the Bills after setting several single-season franchise passing records in 2020. In his third NFL season, Allen set franchise records for passing yards (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37).

Allen’s improvements have been clearly visible year over year, especially from 2019 to 2020, when the 2018 seventh overall pick’s completion percentage went from 58.8 percent to 69.2 percent and his QB rating jumped from 85.3 to 107.2.

Allen was named to his first Pro Bowl and was the NFL MVP runner-up in 2020, during which he led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game and their first division title since 1995.