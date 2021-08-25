Josh Taylor Made History With Fifth Inning Sinker In Red Sox-Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox bullpen had a weird one in Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, so it only figures that Josh Taylor would join the ranks of Red Sox pitchers to accomplish an equally weird feat.

Taylor threw one pitch in Tuesday’s eventual win — a 95 mph sinker to Luis Arraez in the fifth inning. Arraez grounded out to end the frame, and Taylor, who had entered to relieve Tanner Houck, was benched for the sixth in favor of Martín Pérez.

At the end of the night, Taylor was credited with the win — his first of the year. According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, that makes him the fifth Red Sox pitcher since at least 1988 to earn a one-pitch win.

Before Tuesday, the most recent Red Sox player to do so was Tommy Layne (2015).

Josh Taylor is the 5th Sox pitcher with a one-pitch win since at least 1988 per @baseball_ref. The last was Tommy Layne in 2015.



(Pitch counts are a bit haphazard before then.)



The others: Javier Lopez in 2008, Alan Embree in 2003, Tony Fossas in 1992.



All lefties. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 25, 2021

Coincidentally, all five players were left-handed.

Baseball is weird.