Josh Taylor Made History With Fifth Inning Sinker In Red Sox-Twins

The Boston Red Sox bullpen had a weird one in Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, so it only figures that Josh Taylor would join the ranks of Red Sox pitchers to accomplish an equally weird feat.
Taylor threw one pitch in Tuesday’s eventual win — a 95 mph sinker to Luis Arraez in the fifth inning. Arraez grounded out to end the frame, and Taylor, who had entered to relieve Tanner Houck, was benched for the sixth in favor of Martín Pérez.
At the end of the night, Taylor was credited with the win — his first of the year. According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, that makes him the fifth Red Sox pitcher since at least 1988 to earn a one-pitch win.
Before Tuesday, the most recent Red Sox player to do so was Tommy Layne (2015).
Coincidentally, all five players were left-handed.
Baseball is weird.