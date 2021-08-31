NESN Logo Sign In

Apparently, the Red Sox’s depth issues are going to get worse before they get better.

Closer Matt Barnes on Monday was placed on the COVID-19 related injury list just 10 minutes before first pitch.

And now, fellow bullpen arm Josh Taylor has been deemed a close contact and must quarantine as well.

Manager Alex Cora announced the news following Boston’s loss to the first place Tampa Bay Rays, in which Taylor was removed from the game in the fifth inning.

That brought them down to just 25 eligible players through the rest of the game.

At this point, the Red Sox have seen Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Martín Pérez and Barnes test positive for COVID-19, along with coaches Kiyoshi Momose and Ramón Vázquez.

In addition to Taylor, first base coach Tom Goodwin was named a close contact.