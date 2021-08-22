NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Uche showed great promise as a rookie, and it seems like he is primed to take another step forward with the New England Patriots in 2021.

That appears to still be the case, despite an injury scare.

Uche left Thursday’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles after just six snaps. It’s unclear what the ailment was, and Pats head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have an update Friday.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the injury, whatever it is, isn’t expected to keep Uche out for long.

“Promising second-year outside linebacker Josh Uche left Thursday’s game after six plays,” Reiss wrote, “and it’s unclear what sidelined him, though my understanding is it does not involve long-term ramifications.”

What exactly a reasonable timeline for him to come back is unclear. The Patriots return to practice Monday, and Uche being available or not be telling to a degree on the nature of the injury.

N’Keal Harry also left Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury, and is considered week-to-week.