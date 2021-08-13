NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — UPDATE (9:13 p.m. ET): Josh Uche returned to the sideline when halftime ended after briefly leaving Thursday’s game.

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots ended their first half of their preseason debut on a low note.

Josh Uche got banged up in the second quarter during the Washington Football Team’s touchdown in the closing seconds. It appeared he took some contact to his lower leg on the play. The linebacker jogged off the field on his own, however he went straight to the locker room, skipping the blue medical tent all together.

Uche had been one of the Patriots’ best defenders in the first half, making his presence known all over the field.