How Josh Uche Feels About Praise From Patriots Teammate Matt Judon

New England Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon had plenty of praise for second-year linebacker Josh Uche last week, and the latter now has returned the favor.

Judon, who signed a four-year, $54.5 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, raved about Uche on Thursday acknowledging how the 22-year-old is “going to be great” given his ability to soak up knowledge and play so many positions.

Uche on Monday was asked how he felt about Judon’s comments given the fact it’s coming from a two-time Pro Bowler who’s played at a high level during each of his five NFL seasons.

“Is that what he said? I’m gonna have to go ask him about that one. But it’s great. Judon is just a great mentor to have,” Uche said, per the team. “Just the pass-rush knowledge he brings to the game, his overall understanding of football he brings to the game. I couldn’t ask for a better mentor from the guys inside the linebacker room to learn from. It’s great having him.”

Uche is entering his second season with the Patriots after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played nine games during his rookie season with one start. Uche recorded one sack and two tackles for loss during the previous campaign.

The Michigan product further explained Monday how his comfort level is better given the fact he had an extended offseason to learn the playbook and prepare. Of course, being in a room with extensive experience — Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Judon, etc. — doesn’t hurt either.

“I’m just learning from them, I’m watching them. Competition-wise, I’m competing versus myself every day,” Uche said. “I’m trying to get better, be better than I was the day before. And just seeing those guys, seeing how they approach the game, seeing their preparation for practice and games, just learning from them and just learning from the greats, taking stuff from them and putting it in my game.”